Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVG. TheStreet lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 645,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 752,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 578,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

