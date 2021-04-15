Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of PRLD opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

