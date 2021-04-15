PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PRA Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $36.56 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

