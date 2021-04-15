PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,744.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,744 ($22.79) and last traded at GBX 1,738 ($22.71), with a volume of 9509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,652 ($21.58).

The stock has a market capitalization of £736.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,531.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,311.30.

About PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

