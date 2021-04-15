PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.01 on Thursday. PPD has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a PE ratio of 307.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

