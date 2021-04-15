Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in March

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Power Assets stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

