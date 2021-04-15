Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in March

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Power Assets stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.
Power Assets Company Profile
