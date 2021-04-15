Polkacover Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.29 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkacover alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00066751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00271125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.16 or 0.00738722 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,069.60 or 0.99642969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.95 or 0.00868403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.