Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 138,900 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,900 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after buying an additional 231,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,862 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,776,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

