Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

SAGE stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

