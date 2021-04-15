Polianta Ltd Lowers Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Polianta Ltd lowered its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. L Brands comprises about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in L Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in L Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in L Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of LB opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

