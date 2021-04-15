Polianta Ltd Invests $1.29 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

