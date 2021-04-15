Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 4,800 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Insulet accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,558,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $1,617,000.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $284.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

