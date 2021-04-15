Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,400 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $127.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $606,398.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.