Polianta Ltd Acquires New Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.