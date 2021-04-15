Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) vs. Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Genfit 3 2 5 0 2.20

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 122.10%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 128.94%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -86.51% -68.23% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Genfit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 6,920.62 -$29.15 million N/A N/A Genfit $45.88 million 3.92 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.35

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Genfit on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic tests for the identification of patients with NASH; NIS4 for identifying patients with NASH and fibrosis; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

