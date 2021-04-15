Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLT. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Plantronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,060,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,659,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

