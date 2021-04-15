Piper Sandler Weighs in on Angi Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Angi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Angi has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Angi by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 91,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 16.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 322.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,963 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

