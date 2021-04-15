Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.49 on Thursday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.