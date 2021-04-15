Piper Sandler Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $154.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.