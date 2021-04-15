Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGNC Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 459.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 77,395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

