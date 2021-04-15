Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark boosted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of CDXS opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Codexis has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $761,050. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

