Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.