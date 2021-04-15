Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.
Shares of PHD stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile
