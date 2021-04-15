Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 456.9% from the March 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Pintec Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

