PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Stake Increased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

NYSE:PFN opened at $10.35 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

