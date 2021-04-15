Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Photronics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 251,187 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 903,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $806.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,029 shares of company stock worth $280,647. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

