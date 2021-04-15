PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $235,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

GHY stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

