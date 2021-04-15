PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PFSweb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PFSweb alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of PFSW opened at $7.25 on Thursday. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW).

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.