Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

PFV traded up €1.20 ($1.41) on Thursday, reaching €156.00 ($183.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €137.20 ($161.41) and a 1 year high of €192.80 ($226.82). The business’s 50 day moving average is €159.19 and its 200 day moving average is €165.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

