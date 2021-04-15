Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $397.47

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.47 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 437.20 ($5.71). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 435.80 ($5.69), with a volume of 530,176 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.65.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.