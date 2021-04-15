Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 233.0% in March

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

PESI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,403. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

