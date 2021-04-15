Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 233.0% in March

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.
PESI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,403. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.14.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
