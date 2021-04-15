Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.44

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $17.86. Perion Network shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 467,381 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $573.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Perion Network by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.