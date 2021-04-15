Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PFGC opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

