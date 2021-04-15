PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

PEP stock opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.