PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 120.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

