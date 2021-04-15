PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

PFSI stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 295,679 shares valued at $18,417,510. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $890,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

