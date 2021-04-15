PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $47.28 million and $479,487.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00065141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00708661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00089232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037800 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.