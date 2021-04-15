PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Shares of PDSB opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.