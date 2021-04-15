PayBX Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.88 or 0.00750908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00033640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.08 or 0.05914224 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.