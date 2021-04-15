PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.94 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $228.43 million and $2.94 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00068086 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.