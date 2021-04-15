Parkside Investments LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 22,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

