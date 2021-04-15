Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.40. 113,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

