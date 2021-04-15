Parkside Investments LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

