Parkside Investments LLC Has $22.21 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises 4.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $22,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,932,428 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Argus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,682.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

