Parkside Investments LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.08% of BOX worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in BOX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 50,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.