Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.76. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $156.37 and a 52 week high of $248.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

