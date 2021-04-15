PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 103.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

