Pamp Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $80.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $6,019.11 and $80.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00068994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00019528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.31 or 0.00746254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.02 or 0.05981993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

