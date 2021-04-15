PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

