PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.45.
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
