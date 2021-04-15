Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.36. 664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,823. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

