Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $115,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Masco by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $63.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.